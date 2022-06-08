Aaron Rodgers Will Finish Career With Green Bay Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aaron Rodgers said Tuesday he doesn't know how many more seasons he will play -- admitting that the three-year, $150 million contract extension he signed in March shouldn't be an indicator -- but he knows where he will finish his career.

Rodgers put any of that doubt to rest on Tuesday after the first practice of the Packers' mandatory minicamp. He had previously skipped most of the voluntary offseason program to instead work out in Southern California.

"I'm just here so I won't get fined," Rodgers said with a smile, channeling his inner Marshawn Lynch.

A year after he skipped the Green Bay Packers' mandatory minicamp as part of his offseason of discontent with the organization, he was asked whether he planned to finish his career with the only team he has ever played for in the NFL.

"Yes, definitely," Rodgers said. That was in doubt as recently as March, when everything from retirement to asking for a trade was on the table.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur initially wasn't sure how much work he would give Rodgers on Tuesday, but after seeing that the reigning MVP was in good shape, he allowed Rodgers to take part in almost every drill, including some 11-on-11s that were at a jog-through speed.