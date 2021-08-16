ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 Talks Begin

(AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten and Pac-12 are exploring ways to counter the Southeastern Conference’ growing power in college football. The AP has confirmed talks among the three leagues.

The commissioners of the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 have discussed how creating an alliance between leagues that span the country could provide both financial benefits and policy making pull as the NCAA begins to hand off more responsibilities to conferences.

There are at least two areas where the conferences see potential in working together to fortify themselves: Football scheduling and the governance of college sports.

Getty Images

The urge to do something is clear now that Texas and Oklahoma have decided to leave the Big 12 for the SEC no later than 2025.

There are two important events on the horizon that could influence how quickly some type of agreement — formal or otherwise — between the three conferences comes together: The next meeting regarding College Football Playoff expansion is scheduled for Sept. 28. And the NCAA has called for a special constitutional convention that is expected to convene no later than Nov. 15.