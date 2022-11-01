Adam Zimmer, Son of Mike Zimmer, Passes Away at 38

Absolutely sad news has struck the football world as former Minnesota Vikings assistant Adam Zimmer has passed away at the age of 38.

No cause of death was given in the confirmation of his death from his sister on Instagram.

Adam Zimmer is the son of Mike Zimmer, the former Minnesota Vikings head coach.

During his NFL career, Zimmer worked with the New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, and Cincinnati Bengals.

Adam worked as an assistant under his father at Minnesota and most recently was working as an offensive analyst for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cincinnati Bengals President Mike Brown issued a statement after the news broke of Zimmer's death, saying "Our organization has had the privilege of knowing and working with the Zimmer family for 15 years. We have the highest regard for Mike and Adam, and we are incredibly saddened by this tragic news. Mike and Adam were more than just coaches for us -- they were friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Zimmer family at this time."

The NFL family is a tight group and this news will have many throughout the league grieving the passing of one of their own.