After 75 Years Chef Louie’s Steak House In Mitchell Is Closing

After 75 Years Chef Louie's Steak House in Mitchell, South Dakota is closing its doors for good.

Chef Louie's Steak House & Lounge has been a staple in Mitchell since 1945. But the tradition of great steaks and good home-cooked food is coming to an end on January 8. 2022.

The Mitchell Republic reported that Jodie Cain-Lambert summed up how many people feel when she said, “Chef Louie's is where you went for all of your life's special occasions. It was all about getting dressed up and going into this glamorous atmosphere.”

Back in 2015 Chef Louie's made the list of the nations “Best Under-The-Radar Steak Houses”

Cheapism.com said, "Chef Louie's offers aged and cut in-house prime and choice Black Angus beef, a fine wine selection and starters that range from escargot to seafood fondue.

This family-owned gem offers one side and choice of soup or salad and freshly baked bread with every entree and boasts a mean Filet Oscar, Angus rib-eye, tomahawk rib-eye, and New York strip offered up with their homemade béarnaise, cognac-peppercorn, or bourbon sauces."