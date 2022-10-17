After Close Calls, Sioux Falls #11, Augie #21 in AFCA Rankings

Both the University of Sioux Falls and Augustana Football teams had close calls over the weekend, but after enduring some adversity to achieve wins, both have risen in the latest rankings.

In the latest release from the AFCA, the USF Cougars are the 11th rated team following a close 41-27 win over U Mary on Saturday. The Cougars remain undefeated at 7-0.

Augustana also had a close game Saturday, coming from behind to beat Wayne State 31-27 at home in Sioux Falls. At 6-1 with the lone loss to USF, Augie is now the 21st ranked team in the country.

Here are the complete rankings for this week:

Dropped Out: Albany St. (Ga.) (21), Nebraska-Kearney (22)

Others Receiving Votes: New Haven (Conn.), 55; Albany St. (Ga.), 19; Wingate (N.C.), 19; Emporia St. (Kan.), 18; Notre Dame (Ohio), 14; Truman St. (Mo.), 11; Henderson St. (Ark.), 10; Central Oklahoma, 7; Nebraska-Kearney, 3; Concord (W.Va.), 1.

Next up, Augustana plays host to Minnesota State at 1pm on Saturday, while USF stays on the road, and will battle Winona State, a 2:00 kickoff time.

Source: AFCA Polls