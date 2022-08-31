After Cuts, SDSU Alums Oladokun and Johnson Find NFL Homes

This time of year is awfully tough on first year NFL players, particularly those that were drafted late or not drafted at all.

After a slew of cuts across the league prior to the cutdown deadline yesterday, a pair of South Dakota State football alumni received news that they would not be retained on their current teams.

Quarterback Chris Oladokun and Wide Receiver Cade Johnson were both cut from their teams that they spent the preseason with: Pittsburgh and Seattle respectively.

Many times, players will get the opportunity to rejoin the team that cut them as a member of the 16-player practice squad.

Johnson was fortunate enough to get that call, as it was reported that he will be a part of the Seahawks practice squad this season.

For Oladokun, he didn't benefit from a tight quarterback race in Pittsburgh this preseason. The team kept Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, and first round pick Kenny Pickett on the active roster.

But the good news is that Oladokun will get an opportunity to shine elsewhere. The 7th round pick this season by Pittsburgh will join the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad, where he will be able to learn from one of the best in the business: Patrick Mahomes.

There are still plenty of moves to be made, but it's good to see a couple Jackrabbits stick around at the next level as teams fill up their practice squads for the rapidly approaching season.

Source: Matt Zimmer Argus Leader Twitter