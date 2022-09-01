Ah Nuts! Brookings Is STILL Experiencing a Lug Nut Problem

A trending challenge on social media is STILL driving people nuts in the Brookings, South Dakota area.

Someone or a group of people are still loosening the lug nuts on vehicles in and around Brookings, and residents are becoming more and more concerned as a result.

Dakota News Now reports that Brookings authorities continue to receive reports from residents stating that their vehicles are being tampered with. The most recent incident occurred on Saturday (August 27) with a car parked in the 200 block of Blue Bell Circle. In this case, the lug nuts on the vehicle were loosened on one wheel.

The dilemma plaguing the Brookings area right now stems from a social media challenge currently trending on Tik Tok.

Over the last few months, multiple vehicles in the Brookings area have had their lug nuts loosened, prompting Brookings authorities to remind residents to inspect their lug nuts before attempting to drive their cars.

Albeit it's a real pain in the nuts, having to check your lug nuts each time you drive, it's better to be safe than sorry. Especially in a situation like this!

As Dakota News Now reports, one sure way to know that the lug nuts on your car have been loosened is if your vehicle begins to vibrate or shake while driving. Obviously this could be an extremely dangerous situation if a person was traveling at a high rate of speed with the wheels on their vehicle not secured properly.

What are the potential consequences for the person or persons responsible for tampering with these vehicles?

According to Dakota News Now, the person or persons found responsible for committing this crime could be charged with felonies and held liable for vehicle damage, property damage, and personal injuries.

The report states that Brookings authorities have every intention of prosecuting the person or persons responsible to the fullest extent of the law.

Should you have any information that can aid police in their search for those responsible, people are asked to contact the Brookings Police Department or Brookings Area Crimestoppers.

