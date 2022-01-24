All New Scoring Record Set in Women’s College Basketball

They always say records are meant to be broken and on Sunday another record was broken in college basketball.

Kansas State's Ayoka Lee scored 61 points against No. 14 Oklahoma and set a single game scoring record in women's college basketball.

KSU defeated OU 94-65 in a huge home win and Lee only fell 4 points short of scoring as much as the entire Sooners team.

Two former players in Cindy Brown of Long Beach State in 1987 and Rachel Banham of Minnesota in 2016 owned the record for the most points in a single game at 60 prior to Lee knocking in 61.

Coming into the game, Lee was averaging 23.6 PPG and ranked third in the entire country in scoring per game.

Lee, a Byron, MN native is a junior and is eligible to enter the WNBA Draft after this season concludes.

With the win, Kansas State improved to 15-4 on the season and now sits in first place in the Big 12.

For more information on Ayoka Lee, the Kansas State women's basketball team and their upcoming schedule, you can visit their team website.

