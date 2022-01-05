All The Info You Need to Watch the FCS National Championship

The 2021 FCS season wraps up this week with the National Championship game in Frisco, TX.

North Dakota State University will face off against Montana State with a chance to take home the National Championship trophy with a win.

Get our free mobile app

North Dakota State has been in this position many times before, while Montana State looks to start a winning legacy of their own at the highest level once again.

Even though Montana State has captured numerous conference titles, they haven't won a National Championship since 1984 and this win would culminate years of work to get back to this point.

NDSU on the other hand is looking to add to the trophy case with yet another title and will have to play their best football to do so.

If you are looking to tune into this big-time matchup, all the details are below:

Game Time: 11 am CT

Television: ESPN 2

Streaming: ESPN APP

For more information on the FCS, the teams throughout the country and for more details on the title game, you can visit their website.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS: