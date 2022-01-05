All the NFC North Betting Odds for Final Week of NFL Season

Can you believe that we have made it all the way to the final week of the regular season in the NFL?

It's true, Week 18 of the NFL season is here and it is going to be a fascinating final frame to determine a lot of things for the upcoming playoffs.

Even though many teams have a lot to play for, the four teams in the NFC North have already found their postseason fate.

The Green Bay Packers have wrapped up the NFC North title and secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC, while the Vikings, Bears, and Lions have all been eliminated from the postseason.

Although we know where these four teams will be going after Week 18, there is still plenty to bet on for the final week of the season.

Here is a look at all the betting odds for the NFC North for Week 18 of the NFL regular season.

- Green Bay Packers -3 vs. Detroit Lions and an Over/Under total of 44

- Minnesota Vikings -2.5 vs. Chicago Bears and an Over/Under total of 44.5

For more information on the National Football League, Week 18 of the regular season, and the teams throughout the league, you can visit their website.

