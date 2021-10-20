All the NFC North Betting Odds for Week 7

The NFL continues to deliver drama every single week and if Week 6 is any indication of what we may see this week, fans will be in for a treat.

With Week 7 upon us in the National Football League, fans are starting to get a sense of the identity of their favorite team and that also can be true for oddsmakers in Vegas.

As each week goes on, oddsmakers are sharpening the lines for the betting public as they continue to get more and more information as well.

For fans and bettors of the NFC North this week, there are some very intriguing lines for all involved.

The Minnesota Vikings have a bye this week but the Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears all will be on the field this Sunday.

The Packers host the Washington Football Team at Noon CT on Sunday at Lambeau Field and are favored by 9.5 points with a Over/Under total of 49.

Detroit will go on the road this week to face off against the Los Angeles Rams and the Rams are favored by 15 with a Over/Under total of 50.5.

Chicago will look to get back on the winning track this week as they travel to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers. Tampa is favored by 12.5 with a Over/Under total of 47.

Here's a look at the rest of the games throughout the Week 7 schedule and all the betting lines for each contest as well.

For the complete list of games for Week 7, the teams and rosters throughout the league and future schedules for the rest of the season, you can visit the National Football League website.

