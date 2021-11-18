All the NFC North Odds for Week 11 in the NFL

Can you believe it is already Week 11 of the NFL season?

Some of you may have a favorite team in first place, possibly a fantasy team that is dominating or you may be up some money from picking the right games each week.

This week's slate of games has some amazing matchups for NFL fans and some very intriguing betting lines.

That is especially true in the NFC North for Week 11 as well.

The Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers face off in Minnesota at US Bank Stadium and this rivalry usually delivers some memorable moments.

Right now the Vikings are trying to catch the Packers in the division, but Green Bay has been making that very tough as they continue to be one of the best teams in the league.

Here is a look at the Packers/Vikings line and the rest of the odds from the NFC North.

- Green Bay Packers -1.5 v Minnesota Vikings with a total over/under of 47.5

- Baltimore Ravens -4.5 v Chicago Bears with a total over/under of 44.5

- Cleveland Browns -11.5 v Detroit Lions with a total over/under of 43.5

Here's a look at the rest of the lines and scheduled games for Week 11 of the NFL season.

For more information on the National Football League, their teams, and the remaining schedules for the rest of 2021, you can visit their website.

