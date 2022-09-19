Amid 3-0 Start, Minnesota Gophers Lose Star WR For Season

Injuries are no joke at this stage of the season, and the Minnesota Golden Gopher football program has to endure a tough one after their 3-0 start.

Per an article from ESPN.com, the team will be without sixth-year wideout Chris Autman-Bell for the reminder of the season.

Autman-Bell will reportedly miss the rest of the season after going down with a leg injury in Saturday's win over Colorado.

The veteran player will undergo surgery to assist in recovery from the non-contact lower leg injury, and at the time of the injury was leading the team in receptions and yards this season.

Autman-Bell has long been a staple of the Gopher offense, finishing in the top 3 in catches in each of the last 3 seasons, including leading the team in 2021.

He's a very impactful presence, one that will be missed for the rest of the season for the Gophers:

Autman-Bell has played in 47 games for Minnesota and has 125 career catches for 1,970 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has made a reception in each of his past 41 games, the longest active streak in the FBS. Minnesota will ask the NCAA for a seventh year of eligibility for Autman-Bell but will leave the decision up to him on whether to play in 2023.

Minnesota is 3-0 on the season, and are the lone undefeated team remaining in the Big Ten West division. The Gophers take on Michigan State on the road on Saturday, a 2:30 kickoff time.

Source: ESPN.com

