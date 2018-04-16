Annual Mike Miller Basketball Classic Receives Name Change

Mike Miller's annual basketball classic held between Mitchell and Sioux Falls each December is in the process of a name change.

With Miller joining the coaching staff of the University of Memphis, the official name of the annual South Dakota event must change due to NCAA compliance issues. The event will now be known as the Hoop City Classic.

The event has evolved and grown since its start in 2005. The Sanford Pentagon was added to the mix a couple of years ago. Last year's event was the first to be a three-day classic split between the Mitchell Corn Palace and Sanford Pentagon. Local high school and college basketball programs typically participate, while teams from around the country also come to town. Last year's event featured teams from Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Indiana.

More information regarding this year's event will be released at a later date. The event traditionally takes place in the last week of December.