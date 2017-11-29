Mitchell Corn Palace to Dedicate Court to Gary Munsen

During the annual Mike Miller Classic this December, the Mitchell Corn Palace will dedicate their court to long-time Mitchell coach Gary Munsen.

The Corn Palace announced the dedication in a press release on Tuesday. Munsen coached at Mitchell for a combined 46 years with 42 of them being spent as the head coach. The hall-of-fame coach appeared in 14 state championship games winning nine of them.

The dedication ceremony will take place prior to the Mitchell/Yankton game at the Mike Miller Classic on December 29th. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM.