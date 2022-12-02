Another Big Name Quarterback Enters Transfer Portal

Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal and is not planning to play in the team's bowl game, sources told ESPN on Friday. The third-year signal caller will have three years of eligibility at his next destination.

Pyne started 10 games for Notre Dame this season, leading them to an 8-2 record and finishing No. 20 nationally in individual quarterback efficiency. He threw 22 touchdowns, six interceptions and rushed for 108 yards and two more scores, while completing 64.6-percent of his passes on the season.

He had a 4-1 record against Top 25 teams, which was the most wins against Top 25 competition at Notre Dame in the last decade.

Pyne's production at such a high-profile school should create a strong market for his services. Pyne's likely last game at Notre Dame highlighted his efficiency and skill set, as he completed 23-of-26 passes for 318 yards in a 38-27 loss to USC. His decisiveness in the pocket stood out to opposing coaches, as they characterized him as a quick-twitch thrower.

Pyne took over as Notre Dame's starter against Cal on September 17 in the wake of the upset loss to Marshall. He energized the program after it began the season 0-2 and led them on a run of eight wins in nine games.

Pyne is a 6-foot, 205-pound quarterback from New Canaan who is a former ESPN 300 recruit. He chose Notre Dame over a long sheet of offers that included Alabama, Michigan, Oklahoma and Auburn.

Pyne was an accomplished high school quarterback in Connecticut, finishing as New Canaan High School's career leader in passing yards and touchdowns.