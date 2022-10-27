Another Website Puts Sioux Falls in Iowa

No one knows exactly how many times it's happened in the past 166 years, but safe to say the number has several zeroes on the end of it.

Ever since Sioux City (founded in 1854) and Sioux Falls (chartered in 1856) appeared on a map together people have been mixing up the exact locations of the two towns, which both sit along the Big Sioux River, 87 miles apart.

The latest screw-up comes in the headline of an essay about the history of one of Sioux Falls' most iconic music venues, the Pomp Room.

The website Literary Hub, which by the way is based in New York City, pulled one of the more than 45 essays from a new book, City of Hustle: A Sioux Falls Anthology, which was edited by Jon K. Lauck and Patrick Hicks.

This particular essay was penned by Sioux Falls native Patrick Lalley, formerly of the Argus Leader, and for a short time, a co-worker of mine here at Results/Townsquare Media.

Trust me when I tell you, Patrick knows Sioux Falls is located in South Dakota.

The editors at Literary Hub on the other hand...

Sioux Falls, Iowa Headline Literary Hub loading...

This happens so often that I suppose we're immune to it now.

Do me a favor - ignore the headline and read the essay. It's a great piece by a talented writer.

Maybe someday the rest of the world will figure out exactly where Sioux Falls and Sioux City are found on the map.

But I'm not holding my breath...

UPDATE (10:44 AM): The headline has now been corrected

