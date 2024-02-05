Edwards Drops 32, Minnesota Timberwolves Beat Rockets

Get our free mobile app

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Anthony Edwards scored 22 of his 32 points in the third quarter, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 13 rebounds and the Minnesota Timberwolves pulled away in the second half to beat the Houston Rockets 111-90 on Sunday night.

Edwards, named to his second All-Star game this week, shot just 1 of 8 for six points in the first half as Houston kept the game close in a stifling defensive matchup. However, he was 9 for 12 in the third quarter, including 4 for 5 on 3-pointers, and outscored the Rockets 22-20 in the period.

I love when he’s attacking the rim, putting a lot of pressure, drawing fouls and then, I think, once he does that, it opens up his 3-point shot,” Gobert said of Edwards. “I thought he did a great job just shooting the 3s instead of shooting the 2s.”

Gobert added four of Minnesota's season high-tying 11 blocks. Karl-Anthony Towns, fresh off his fourth All-Star selection, had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The Timberwolves have won five of seven and the victory earned coach Chris Finch the nod to lead the Western Conference in the All-Star game. Finch was showered with cold water by his team in the locker room after the game.

Alperen Sengun had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Rockets, while rookie Cam Whitmore scored all of his 14 points in the second half. Fred VanVleet added 11 points. Houston shot 35.2% for the game.

UP NEXT: Minnesota is at Chicago on Tuesday night to start a five-game trip.