Are You Earning Middle-Class Wages In South Dakota?

Looking at the numbers below you can determine where you sit among the ranks of your fellow South Dakotans in earnings. You may feel your present income is substantial enough, but according to GoBankingRates.com, it may be just inside the middle-class income range.

South Dakota

2-person family middle-class income range: $44,333.90 to $132,340

3-person family middle-class income range: $49,529.08 to $147,848

4-person family middle-class income range: $57,928.87 to $172,922

So are you making enough to fit in one of those categories?

We all look forward to the day when we can sit back and enjoy life after a long successful career. Those days may not be that far off. So, are you prepared?

There is no doubt that South Dakota is great for retirees. But, what does it take financially to get there? Below are some questions to ask yourself:

Do know your savings rate?

Are you currently spending too much?

What are your medical expenses?

How much do you have in your emergency fund?