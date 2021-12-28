Some South Dakota Workers Will Be Getting a Raise in 2022

The ushering in of a new year this weekend will also mean some additional money in the pockets of some South Dakota workers.

January first is the day the state's minimum wage jumps 50 cents per hour - from $9.45 to $9.95.

The increase is part of a 2016 law passed by the South Dakota Legislature.

SDCL 60-11-3.2 calls for the minimum wage to be adjusted each year to keep pace with an increase in the cost of living, as measured in the Consumer Price Index.

The South Dakota Department of Labor says the pay increases will apply to all South Dakota employers, with some limited exceptions. Find out more on the wage increase here.

South Dakota is one of 25 states raising the minimum wage in 2022 and one of 27 states with a minimum wage of less than $10 per hour.

According to Paycor.com, California has the highest minimum wage at $15.00 per hour for businesses with 26 or more employees. Washington is the state with the highest minimum wage applying to all companies ($14.49).

Georgia and Wyoming have the lowest minimum wages at $5.15 per hour, but employers in those states who are subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act must still pay the $7.25 Federal minimum wage.

2022 MINIMUM WAGE (Paycor.com)

Alabama - $7.25

Alaska - $10.34

Arizona - $12.80

Arkansas - $11.00

California - $15.00 (26 or more employees)

Colorado - $12.56

Connecticut - $14.00 (effective 7/1/2022)

Delaware - $10.50

Florida - $11.00 (effective 9/30/2022)

Georgia - $5.15 (Employers subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act must pay the $7.25 Federal minimum wage)

Hawaii - $10.10

Idaho - $7.25

Illinois - $12.00

Indiana - $7.25

Iowa - $7.25

Kansas - $7.25

Kentucky - $7.25

Louisiana - $7.25 (Federal, no state minimum)

Maine - $12.75

Maryland - $12.50

Massachusetts - $14.25

Michigan - $9.87

Minnesota - $10.33

Mississippi - $7.25 (Federal, no state minimum)

Missouri - $11.15

Montana - $9.20

Nebraska - $9.00

Nevada - $9.50 (effective 7/1/2022)

New Hampshire - $7.25

New Jersey - $13.00

New Mexico - $11.50

New York - $13.20 (effective 12/31/21)

North Carolina - $7.25

North Dakota - $7.25

Ohio - $9.30

Oklahoma - $7.25

Oregon - $13.50 (effective 7/1/22)

Pennsylvania - $7.25

Rhode Island - $12.25

South Carolina - $7.25

South Dakota - $9.95

Tennessee - $7.25

Texas - $7.25

Utah - $7.25

Vermont - $12.55

Virginia - $11.00

Washington - $14.49

West Virginia - $8.75

Wisconsin - $7.25

Wyoming - $5.15 (Employers subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act must pay the $7.25 Federal minimum wage)

The federal minimum wage has remained $7.25 since 2009.

