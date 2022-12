Area School Cancellations & Late Starts

School delays and cancellations - Tuesday, December 13.

Arlington School District - Closed Tuesday

Augustana University - Opening Late Tuesday 12:00 PM

Baltic School District - CLOSED

Beresford School District - 2 HR Late Start

Bishop O'Gorman Catholic Schools - 2 HR Late Start

Brandon Valley School District - 2 HR Late Start

Bridgewater School District - Delayed Tuesday 10:00 AM

Brookings School District - Closed Tuesday

Canistota School District - CLOSED

Canton School District - CLOSED

Centerville School District - Delayed Tuesday 10:00 AM

Central Lyon School District - CLOSED

Chamberlain School District - Closed Tuesday

Chester Area School District - Closed Tuesday

Coleman-Egan School District - CLOSED

Corsica-Stickney School District - Opening Late Tuesday 10:00 AM

Dell Rapids School District - CLOSED

Dell Rapids St. Mary - CLOSED

DeSmet School District - CLOSED

Deubrook School District - Closed Tuesday

Elkton School District - Closed Tuesday

Ethan School District - Opening Late Tuesday 10:00 AM

Flandreau School District - Closed Tuesday

Freeman School District - 2 HR Late Start

Freeman Academy - Delayed Tuesday 10:00 AM

Garretson School District - CLOSED

George/Little Rock School District - 2 HR Late Start

Hamlin School District - Closed Tuesday

Hanson School District - Opening Late Tuesday 10:00 AM

Harrisburg School District - 2 HR Late Start

Hills-Beaver Creek School District - Closed Tuesday

Howard School District - CLOSED

Inwood Christian - CLOSED

Irene Wakonda School District - 2 HR Late Start

Lennox School District - CLOSED

Luverne School District - Closed Tuesday

Madison Central School District - Closed Tuesday

Marion School District - 2 HR Late Start

McCook Central - CLOSED

Menno School District - 2 HR Late Start

Mitchell School District - 2 HR Late Start

Mitchell Christian - 2 HR Late Start

Mitchell Technical Institute - Opening Late Tuesday 10:00 AM

Montrose School District - CLOSED

Northwest Iowa Community College - Delayed Tuesday 10:00 AM

Oldham-Ramona School District - Closed Tuesday

Parker School District - CLOSED

Parkston School District - 2 HR Late Start

Plankinton School District - 2 HR Late Start

Rutland School District - Closed Tuesday

Sioux Falls Christian Schools - 2 HR Late Start

Sioux Falls Lutheran Schools - 2 HR Late Start

Sioux Falls School District - 2 HR Late Start

Sioux Valley School District - Closed Tuesday

South Dakota State University - Closed Tuesday

Southeast Tech - 2 HR Late Start

Southwest Minnesota State University - CLOSED

Stewart School of Hairstyling - 90-Minute Late Start

Tea School District - CLOSED

Tri-Valley School District - CLOSED

Tripp-Delmont School District - 2 HR Late Start

University of Sioux Falls - Opening Late Tuesday 10:00 AM

Viborg-Hurley School District - 2 HR Late Start

Volga Christian School - Closed Tuesday

West Central School District - CLOSED

West Lyon Community School - CLOSED

Other Delays:

Active Generations - Opening at 9:00 AM, No Meals on Wheels

