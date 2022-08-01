Augie Vikings Football 2022 &#8211; Listen Live on the KXRB App [Schedule]

Augie Vikings Football 2022 – Listen Live on the KXRB App [Schedule]

The Augustana University Vikings football team will hit the gridiron for their 100th season in the fall of 2022. KXRB 100.1 will bring you all the game action live all season. See Augie's full football schedule below.

The first game of the 2022 season is Thursday, September 1 at Concordia-St. Paul. The home opener is September 10. The game is the annual Be Bold, Wear Gold game. The Vikings will host Bemidji State. For ticket information click GoAugie.com.

You can hear all the Augie Football action live on KXRB 100.1 and on the free KXRB app.

2022 Augustana University Vikings Football Schedule:

2022 Augustana Football Schedule
Sept. 1 – at Concordia-St. Paul
Sept. 10 – Bemidji State
Sept. 17 – at MSU Moorhead
Sept. 24 – Northern State
Oct. 1 – Sioux Falls
Oct. 8 – at Upper Iowa
Oct. 15 – Wayne State
Oct. 22 – Minnesota State
Oct. 29 – at Winona State
Nov. 5 – Minnesota Duluth
Nov. 12 – at Southwest Minnesota State

The Augustana Vikings represent Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in NCAA Division II intercollegiate sports. The Vikings are part of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. - Wikipedia

The Vikings play their home games at Kirkeby–Over Stadium on the Augustana University campus located in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

