The Augustana University Vikings football team will hit the gridiron for their 100th season in the fall of 2022. KXRB 100.1 will bring you all the game action live all season. See Augie's full football schedule below.

The first game of the 2022 season is Thursday, September 1 at Concordia-St. Paul. The home opener is September 10. The game is the annual Be Bold, Wear Gold game. The Vikings will host Bemidji State. For ticket information click GoAugie.com.

2022 Augustana University Vikings Football Schedule:

Sept. 1 – at Concordia-St. Paul

Sept. 10 – Bemidji State

Sept. 17 – at MSU Moorhead

Sept. 24 – Northern State

Oct. 1 – Sioux Falls

Oct. 8 – at Upper Iowa

Oct. 15 – Wayne State

Oct. 22 – Minnesota State

Oct. 29 – at Winona State

Nov. 5 – Minnesota Duluth

Nov. 12 – at Southwest Minnesota State

The Augustana Vikings represent Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in NCAA Division II intercollegiate sports. The Vikings are part of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. - Wikipedia

The Vikings play their home games at Kirkeby–Over Stadium on the Augustana University campus located in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.