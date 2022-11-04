Augie and Sioux Falls Volleyball Gear Up for Postseason

We're down to the final few games of the regular season for our area college volleyball programs. Both Augustana and USF's Volleyball teams have winning records thus far this season, with the NSIC Tournament right around the corner.

Awards for the season were announced earlier this week, with both programs having players recognized.

After a tough 1-3 start to the season, the USF Cougar women have saved their best play for last.

Entering tonight's contest at Winona State (6pm), the Cougars have won four straight matches and five of their past six.

Courtney Holsteen and Sadie Voss have been the offensive leaders this season, combining for over 500 total kills.

For Augustana, they dropped their lone matchup against Sioux Falls this season on the road 3-0. On the season, the Viking women are 18-8, including an impressive 12-2 home mark.

Augustana faces a stiff test tonight at 6pm, taking on 3rd-ranked Concordia-St. Paul on the road. The Vikings enter having won back-to-back 5 set matches against Upper Iowa and Winona State.

Maddy Guetter paces Augie with 331 kills and 48 aces on the season.

Both teams will look to finish the regular season strong, as the NSIC Tournament begins on Thursday, November 10th from St. Paul.

Sources: NorthernSun.org, GoAugie, and USF Cougars