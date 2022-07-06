Augie Football Season Tickets Now On Sale

There are some great options in our area in terms of high quality college football, and one of the most storied area programs now has season tickets on sale for the 2022 season.

The Augustana Vikings football team posted a mark of 9-3 last season, which included a 5-1 record at home.

This season, the Vikings will kick off the season September 1st at Concordia-St. Paul, but will open the home slate the following week, September 8th when they play host to Bemidji State.

This season is a special one for Augie fans, students, and alumni, as it marks the 100th year of the program.

There are several great weekends in store this Fall, from Viking days to the Shrine game, and fans can get in on all of the action with season tickets.

You can view the official story and press release here, and find out more about season ticket options.

Other opponents on this year's home schedule include Northern State, Sioux Falls, Wayne State, Minnesota State, and Minnesota Duluth for Senior Day.

Get in on all of the action this Fall by purchasing season tickets. For all ticketing options, visit the Official Ticketing Page.

Source: Go Augie

