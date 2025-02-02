Augie Hockey Sweeps Lake Superior State, Moves to 16-7-3

The Augustana Viking Hockey program has officially found its groove. The Vikings haven't lost since early December, and earned their first ever national ranking last week.

On Friday and Saturday, the Vikings put an exclamation point on the big week, picking up another sweep, this time over visiting Lake Superior State.

The No. 19 Augustana hockey team (16-7-3, 8-3-1 CCHA) scored two goals in the final three minutes of play to sweep Lake Superior State (9-15-2, 7-10-1 CCHA) by a score of 4-3 on Saturday night inside Midco Arena.

Augustana opened the scoring early in the first period, as the Vikings went on the power play after a two-minute minor call for the Lakers. AU took advantage of the early man advantage, as Luke Mobley rifled home his first goal of the night off a dish from Tyler Hennen . Augustana's momentum carried throughout the opening frame, as it led in shots 10-6 after 20 minutes of play.

The Lakers offense awoke in the middle frame with an early power-play goal from Timo Bakos to even the score at 2-1. LSSU continued its momentum as it took the lead 7:34 into play as Reagan Milburn scored his fifth of the season. Augustana's offense answered back five minutes later as T. Hennen picked a Laker defender's pocket and found Will Howard who squeaked in his first goal of the season to tie the game at 2-2.

In a back-and-forth third period of play, LSSU's Dawson Tritt opened up the scoring as he scored his sixth of the season off a redirection on an Augustana defenseman. The Vikings continued to battle with the Lakers and were awarded a late power play chance. Mobley delivered on the man advantage with his second power-play goal of the night after he received a pass from Nace Langus . In the final minute of play, Brett Meerman won a battle behind the net and found Payton Matsui in the slot who one-touch passed it to Hunter Bischoff to slam home the go-ahead goal from the top of the point. In a last-ditch attempt, the Lakers pulled Rorke Applebee but failed to score the equalizer as Augustana secured its 16th win of the season.

Augustana hits the road as it continues conference play next weekend against ranked opponent Minnesota State. The Vikings and Mavericks sit one and two in the conference standings heading into the weekend series. Puck drop is slated for Friday, Feb. 7 at 7:07 p.m. and the weekend series concludes on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 6:07 p.m.

