Augie Rolls to Round of 32 with NSIC Foe Upper Iowa Up Next

Augustana Mens Basketball via Jurgens Photography

The Augustana men's basketball team advanced to the Round of 32 in the DII NCAA Tournament on Saturday with a 83-64 win over Southwestern Oklahoma State.

Augie got off to a slow start finding themselves in a 12 point hole in the first half before they made a run right before halftime.

The Vikings only trailed by one at halftime and came out firing in the second half to gain the lead and never look back.

Augustana was led by Tyler Riemersma who scored 28 points and were aiding by the three point shooting of Isaac Fink who was on fire from behind the arch making six 3-pointer and ending with 20 points.

The Vikings will now turn their attention to NSIC foe Upper Iowa on Sunday night with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line.

Upper Iowa and Augustana will tip off at 7:30 PM from the Sanford Pentagon and tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster or from the Sanford Pentagon Box Office one hour prior to the game.

All tickets for the NCAA DII Tournament at the Sanford Pentagon are general admission.

For more information on the Augustana men's basketball team, their current roster and news surrounding their tournament run, you can visit their team website.

 

