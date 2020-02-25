Let's think spring and all the fun things that come with it. Like supporting our local sports teams and the young people who participate.

It's time once again for the Augustana Athletics Auction. The 33rd annual event will be Friday, March 27 at the Elmen Center on the campus of Augustana University. 5:30 PM social, 6:30 PM dinner and the Live Auction begins at 8:00 PM.

All money raised at the auction goes to supporting student-athletes and programs with equipment, nutrition needs, professional development, travel, and more.

Bid on a custom Augustana pool table, vacation getaway packages, signed CJ Ham memorabilia, and one of a kind Augustana memorabilia.

Silent auction items up for bid will be posted early for bidding. Keep checking back to this site for updates.

All of the proceeds from the Augustana Athletics Auction benefit scholarships for Augustana student-athletes.

Tickets and tables on sale now at augie20.givesmart.com.

