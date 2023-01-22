Augustana Basketball Wins 3 of 4 Over the Weekend

The Augustana women's and men's basketball teams took a trip away from the Sanford Pentagon over the weekend and played a couple of games back on campus.

The Elmen Center played host on Friday and Saturday for the Vikings as they hosted Minnesota-Crookston and Bemidji State.

The Augustana women's basketball team swept both opponents over the weekend, defeating Minnesota Crookston 69-60 and defeating Bemidji State 82-38.

Their winning streak now sits at 5 games and with the wins improved to 17-3 on the season.

The Augustana men's team got off to a good start on Friday with a 80-62 win over Crookston but fell on Saturday to Bemidji State 89-85.

For more information on the men's and women's basketball teams, their current roster and their upcoming schedules, you can visit their team website.

 

