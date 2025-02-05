Augustana FB Adds 8 South Dakota Natives, 27 Total on Signing Day
It was a pretty special signing day for the Augustana Vikings, who put pen to paper with 27 total recruits on Wednesday.
Coach Jerry Olszewski and the Vikings received commitments from 8 South Dakota natives, which includes five players from Sioux Falls or nearby Harrisburg.
In addition, the program added athletes from 10 different states, and added 6 offensive linemen, 6 defensive linemen, and 6 defensive backs this cycle. The athletes will officially join the program in August.
Here's the list of future Vikings from GoAugie.com:
Dawson Bauer | 5'10" | 175 | Wide Receiver | Sioux Falls, S.D. | O'Gorman HS
Tatum Bell | 6'3" | 170 | Defensive Back | Sioux Falls, S.D. | Lincoln High School
Jackson Bohland | 5'11" | 185 | Defensive Back | Chippewa Falls, Wis. | Chip. Falls HS
Vanous Butler-Brown | 5'9" | 170 | Wide Receiver | Milwaukee, Wis. | Catholic Mem. HS
Eli Detert | 6'4" | 250 | Defensive Line | Sioux Falls, S.D. | Harrisburg High School
Nathan Dobbs | 6'5" | 295 | Offensive Line | Hopkins, Minn. | Hopkins High School
Karter Engels | 6'6" | 293 | Offensive Line | Watertown, S.D. | Watertown HS
Braeden Feeldy | 5'11" | 180 | Wide Receiver | Harrisburg, S.D. | Harrisburg HS
Grant Gammell | 5'10" | 190 | Running Back | Waukee, Iowa | Waukee High School
DK Gora | 6'0" | 170 | Defensive Back | Stillwater, Minn. | Stillwater High School
Jace Henderson | 6'1" | 280 | Defensive Line | Ute, Iowa | Maple Valley High School
Elijah Ibiezugbe | 6'3" | 305 | Offensive Line | Grand Prairie, Texas | Arlington HS
Oscar Latendresse | 6'3" | 285 | Defensive Line | Weston, Wis. | D.C Everest HS
Rich Lucero Jr. | 6'4" | 200 | Quarterback | Chandler, Ariz. | Hamilton High School
Colin Nehe | 5'10" | 190 | Kicker | Lincoln, Neb. | Lincoln East High School
Israel Ouverson | 6'2" | 285 | Defensive Line | Madison, S.D. | Madison HS
Benjamin Paepke | 6'5" | 275 | Offensive Line | Rapid City, S.D. | Rapid City Central
DJ Page | 5'10" | 162 | Wide Receiver | Dallas, Texas | Forney High School
Liam Rogelstad | 6'1" | 185 | Defensive Back | Castle Rock, Colo. | Douglas Cty HS
Steel Schomaker | 6'3" | 205 | Defensive Back | Valley Center, Kan. | Valley City Central HS
Lawrence Scott | 6'4" | 290 | Offensive Line | Houston, Texas | Cypress Falls HS
Brody Shuss | 6'2" | 195 | Defensive Back | Elizabeth, Colo. | Legend High School
Carter Storms | 6'5" | 225 | Defensive Line | Plato, Minn. | Central High School
Zeke Strand | 6'4" | 215 | Tight End | Bloomer, Wis. | Bloomer High School
Cayden Van Horssen | 6'4" | 260 | Offensive Line | Harrisburg, S.D. | Harrisburg HS
Marcus Vinson Jr. | 6'2" | 210 | Linebacker | Milwaukee, Wis. | Rufus King HS
KD Williamson | 6'1" | 290 | Defensive Line | Milwaukee, Wis. | Rufus King High School
Source: GoAugie.com
