Augustana FB Adds 8 South Dakota Natives, 27 Total on Signing Day

It was a pretty special signing day for the Augustana Vikings, who put pen to paper with 27 total recruits on Wednesday.

Coach Jerry Olszewski and the Vikings received commitments from 8 South Dakota natives, which includes five players from Sioux Falls or nearby Harrisburg.

In addition, the program added athletes from 10 different states, and added 6 offensive linemen, 6 defensive linemen, and 6 defensive backs this cycle. The athletes will officially join the program in August.

Get our free mobile app

Here's the list of future Vikings from GoAugie.com:

Dawson Bauer | 5'10" | 175 | Wide Receiver | Sioux Falls, S.D. | O'Gorman HS

Tatum Bell | 6'3" | 170 | Defensive Back | Sioux Falls, S.D. | Lincoln High School

Jackson Bohland | 5'11" | 185 | Defensive Back | Chippewa Falls, Wis. | Chip. Falls HS

Vanous Butler-Brown | 5'9" | 170 | Wide Receiver | Milwaukee, Wis. | Catholic Mem. HS

Eli Detert | 6'4" | 250 | Defensive Line | Sioux Falls, S.D. | Harrisburg High School

Nathan Dobbs | 6'5" | 295 | Offensive Line | Hopkins, Minn. | Hopkins High School

Karter Engels | 6'6" | 293 | Offensive Line | Watertown, S.D. | Watertown HS

Braeden Feeldy | 5'11" | 180 | Wide Receiver | Harrisburg, S.D. | Harrisburg HS

Grant Gammell | 5'10" | 190 | Running Back | Waukee, Iowa | Waukee High School

DK Gora | 6'0" | 170 | Defensive Back | Stillwater, Minn. | Stillwater High School

Jace Henderson | 6'1" | 280 | Defensive Line | Ute, Iowa | Maple Valley High School

Elijah Ibiezugbe | 6'3" | 305 | Offensive Line | Grand Prairie, Texas | Arlington HS

Oscar Latendresse | 6'3" | 285 | Defensive Line | Weston, Wis. | D.C Everest HS

Rich Lucero Jr. | 6'4" | 200 | Quarterback | Chandler, Ariz. | Hamilton High School

Colin Nehe | 5'10" | 190 | Kicker | Lincoln, Neb. | Lincoln East High School

Israel Ouverson | 6'2" | 285 | Defensive Line | Madison, S.D. | Madison HS

Benjamin Paepke | 6'5" | 275 | Offensive Line | Rapid City, S.D. | Rapid City Central

DJ Page | 5'10" | 162 | Wide Receiver | Dallas, Texas | Forney High School

Liam Rogelstad | 6'1" | 185 | Defensive Back | Castle Rock, Colo. | Douglas Cty HS

Steel Schomaker | 6'3" | 205 | Defensive Back | Valley Center, Kan. | Valley City Central HS

Lawrence Scott | 6'4" | 290 | Offensive Line | Houston, Texas | Cypress Falls HS

Brody Shuss | 6'2" | 195 | Defensive Back | Elizabeth, Colo. | Legend High School

Carter Storms | 6'5" | 225 | Defensive Line | Plato, Minn. | Central High School

Zeke Strand | 6'4" | 215 | Tight End | Bloomer, Wis. | Bloomer High School

Cayden Van Horssen | 6'4" | 260 | Offensive Line | Harrisburg, S.D. | Harrisburg HS

Marcus Vinson Jr. | 6'2" | 210 | Linebacker | Milwaukee, Wis. | Rufus King HS

KD Williamson | 6'1" | 290 | Defensive Line | Milwaukee, Wis. | Rufus King High School

Source: GoAugie.com

Recent Key to the City Rivalry History Between Augie and USF Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

7 Famous Athletes from South Dakota South Dakota may have a small population, but our state's contributions to sports have been pretty big.

People born in the 605 have gone on to be in the NFL, Major League Baseball, the NBA, WWE, WNBA, and in the Olympics.

Meet seven of the most famous: