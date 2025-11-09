Both Augustana and Sioux Falls entered the weekend with the hopes of continuing their winning streaks, but both programs fell at home on Saturday.

The Augustana Vikings were an unblemished 9-0 entering Saturday's home game against rival Mankato, and the Mavericks ended up handing the Vikings their first loss.

The USF Cougars at 6-3 entering Saturday were still holding out hope for a playoff berth, but those hopes were unofficially dashed by the Wayne State Cougars.

Per GoAugie.com:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – No. 5-ranked Augustana football team suffered its first loss of the 2025 season Saturday afternoon, falling 45–21 to No. 16 Minnesota State at Kirkeby-Over Stadium.

The Vikings fall to 9-1 overall and 8-1 in the NSIC with a loss while the Mavericks move to 8-2, 7-2.

Klayton Sattler had five receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown in his first game back in five games. Sam Scholten added three receptions for 30 yards and a touchdown. Rich Lucero Jr. went 18 of 31 for 169 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions and Breylon Blount took 15 carries for 73 yards.

Brock Salm led the defense with 12 tackles and a tackle for loss to go with a QB hurry. Wyatt Hamersma had seven tackles and a tackle for loss while Alex Belongia had six tackles and a tackle for loss.

The Vikings struck first midway through the opening quarter. After a defensive stop, Augustana capitalized on field position as Mack Molander broke through for a 15-yard touchdown run to give AU a 7–0 lead.

Minnesota State responded early in the second quarter with a nine-yard touchdown run by quarterback Mitchell Thompson to even the score. Following a Viking fumble, Sam Backer added a short two-yard rush to push the Mavericks ahead, 14–7.

Augustana answered with a 75-yard drive capped by Rich Lucero Jr. connecting with Klayton Sattler for a 17-yard touchdown to tie it at 14–14. The Mavericks regained control before halftime when Thompson added his second rushing score of the day for a 21–14 advantage at the break.

The third quarter belonged entirely to Minnesota State. Thompson recorded his third touchdown of the game on a six-yard keeper before the Maverick defense took over. Jamal Spiyee recovered a fumble and returned it 24 yards for a touchdown, extending the lead to 35–14.

A blocked field goal on Augustana's next drive halted the Vikings' momentum as the Mavericks continued to dominate time of possession.

Minnesota State's Connor Fournier connected on a 35-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter, and Backer added his second rushing touchdown to make it 45–14. The Vikings found the end zone once more late in the game when Lucero Jr. hit Sam Scholten for a 21-yard touchdown to close the scoring.

The Vikings close out the regular season next weekend on the road, looking to rebound against Wayne State, one win away from sharing an NSIC Championship.

Per USFCougars.com:

Sioux Falls, S.D. – The University of Sioux Falls football team (6-4, 5-4 NSIC) closed out its 2025 home schedule this afternoon, falling 42-13 to Wayne State (6-4, 6-3 NSIC) in its annual Senior Day game at Bob Young Field .

First Half

The Cougars struck first midway through the opening quarter when quarterback Tate Schafer connected with Isaiah Emanuel on a 38-yard touchdown strike down the right sideline. The ensuing PAT was missed, leaving USF ahead 6–0.

Wayne State responded with three consecutive touchdown drives to seize control. Wildcat running back Dawson Forgy scored from one yard out late in the first quarter and added two more rushing touchdowns in the second to give WSC a 21–6 halftime lead.

Second Half

Sioux Falls opened the third quarter with a much-needed spark. Schafer led a 75-yard drive capped by an 18-yard touchdown pass to Hank Brown Jr. , cutting the deficit to 21–13 after the PAT by JT Frieders .

However, Wayne State reasserted its dominance behind a relentless ground game, scoring three unanswered touchdowns in the second half—including Forgy's fourth and fifth rushing scores of the day—to pull away for the 42–13 win.

Cougar Standouts

Tate Schafer finished 22-of-44 passing for 219 yards, two touchdowns, and two interception.

Hank Brown Jr. led all receivers with 12 catches for 92 yards and a touchdown.

Adonis Hutchinson added 5 receptions for 60 yards, while Isaiah Emanuel tallied 2 catches for 49 yards and a score.

Bubba Tann III paced the ground game with 75 rushing yards on 19 carries.

Defensively, Owen McCloud and Trey Lewis led the way with nine and seven tackles, respectively while London Kolb and Cain McWilliams each recorded tackles for loss.

Up Next

The Cougars close out the 2025 regular season next Saturday on the road at Concordia–St. Paul, looking to finish the year strong in NSIC play.

Sources: GoAugie.com and USFCougars.com