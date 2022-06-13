Augustana Football To Mark Centennial Season
Augustana University Football will mark the 2022 season not only as the defending NSIC Champions but also playing its 100th season.
The Vikings led by head football coach Jerry Olszewski will begin the season under the lights on Thursday night September 1 against Concordia-St. Paul. The kickoff will be 6:30 PM in St. Paul.
The season home-opener is the following week.at Kirkeby-Over Stadium against Bemidji State, a rematch of the opening round of the 2021 NCAA Division II Playoffs.
2022 Augustana Football Schedule:
Sept. 1 – at Concordia-St. Paul
Sept. 10 – Bemidji State
Sept. 17 – at MSU Moorhead
Sept. 24 – Northern State
Oct. 1 – Sioux Falls
Oct. 8 – at Upper Iowa
Oct. 15 – Wayne State
Oct. 22 – Minnesota State
Oct. 29 – at Winona State
Nov. 5 – Minnesota Duluth
Nov. 12 – at Southwest Minnesota State`
Secure your seats and to GoAugie.com for ticket information.