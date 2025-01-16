Augustana Goalie Josh Kotai Named to Prestigious Watch List

The Augustana Viking Hockey program is off to a very strong start this season, and a big reason why is the man in the net.

Josh Kotai has been consistently one of the top goal tenders in the country this season, and has begun to be recognized nationally.

On Wednesday, Kotai was named to the Mike Richter Award Watch List.

Per GoAugie.com:

Kotai is one of 35 goalies named to the award's watch list. The Richter Award has been awarded annually since 2014 to the top goaltender in men's Division I hockey. A committee of voters varying from coaches, administrators, scouts and media will cut the list down to 15 names over the next three weeks, while the award winner will be announced at the Frozen Four in St. Louis, Missouri. Joining Kotai on the watch list from the CCHA are Christian Stoever from Bowling Green and Alex Tracy from Minnesota State. This season marks the first time a Viking has been named to the list. Kotai holds an 11-5-1 record between the pipes in 2024-25 with a save percentage of .944 and a goals-against average of 1.71. His .944 save percentage ranks second in the nation. The sophomore goaltender hails from Abbotsford, British Columbia where he played junior hockey for the Battleford North Stars in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League. In his final season of junior hockey, Kotai recorded a 32-4-3 record for the North Stars.

Kotai and the Vikings return home this weekend for a series against the Lindenwood Lions. Puck drop times are 7:07 on Friday Night and 6:07 on Saturday.

Source: GoAugie.com