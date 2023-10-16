Augustana Hockey Sweeps Bowling Green In Season Home-Opener

Get our free mobile app

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Augustana hockey soared to a weekend sweep over Bowling Green with a 4-1 win Sunday night to cap off its inaugural home weekend.

Augustana lit the lamp early as Uula Ruikka fired his sixth career goal from the top of the circle off a failed breakout attempt from the Falcons.

Ruikka’s goal sparked the first of three goals for the Vikings in the first frame. Hunter Bischoff picked off a cross-ice pass from BGSU and rang one home from the top of the circle for his second goal on the weekend before Brady Ziemer added to the fun with a goal from the point off passes from Luke Mobley and Ben Troumbly.

The first period concluded with a shot total of 16 to 15 in favor of AU.

The second period saw a different Bowling Green squad, as it carried a majority of possession through the entire 20 minutes of play. Bowling Green's offensive prominence led to a Falcon goal by forward Ryan O’Hara off a two-on-one rush from an Augustana turnover in the offensive zone. Bowling Green recorded 18 shots to Augustana’s five.

The Vikings’ rallied in the third period as it shifted momentum back in its favor with a first career goal from freshman Brett Meerman at the 13:50 mark. Meerman tucked the puck past the Falcon keeper off a slick pass from Ryan Naumovski.

Meerman’s goal closed the scoring, as the Vikings rode the 4-1 score to the final horn.

Augustana takes the week to rest before heading west, first at Denver on Oct. 27 before finishing the weekend with Colorado College on Oct 28.

