Augustana Hockey Announces Inaugural CCHA Schedule

Augustana Hockey is just a few months away from hitting the ice on their inaugural season, and the program has officially announced its CCHA conference slate for the first season.

Per GoAugie.com, the Vikings add a transitional conference schedule to an already impressive lineup of non-conference opponents:

The Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) has announced its slate of games for the 2023-24 season including Augustana's 16 games against league competition in its inaugural season.

Get our free mobile app





The Vikings will drop the puck in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for the first time on Oct. 14 as Bowling Green makes the visit for the two-game series. The finale will take place Oct. 15 as both contests will be played in the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

The Vikings will boast a tremendous schedule right out of the gate in year number one, and here's a look at the complete CCHA schedule:

Augustana's CCHA Slate

Oct. 14 – vs. Bowling Green (Denny Sanford PREMIER Center)

Oct. 15 – vs. Bowling Green (Denny Sanford PREMIER Center)

Nov. 3 – at Michigan Tech

Nov. 4 – at Michigan Tech

Dec. 1 – at Northern Michigan

Dec. 2 – at Northern Michigan

Jan. 5 – vs. Minnesota State (Denny Sanford PREMIER Center)

Jan. 6 – vs. Minnesota State (Denny Sanford PREMIER Center)

Jan. 26 – vs. Ferris State (Midco Arena)

Jan. 27 – vs. Ferris State (Midco Arena)

Feb. 2 – at Bemidji State

Feb. 3 – at Bemidji State

Feb. 9 – vs. St. Thomas (Midco Arena)

Feb. 10 – vs. St. Thomas (Midco Arena)

Feb. 16 – at Lake Superior State

Feb. 17 – at Lake Superior State

Hockey fans across the country are set to welcome the newest DI Hockey program at Augustana, while those of us in Sioux Falls ready for top-tier hockey right here in the 605.

For more information on the program, including ticketing, visit GoAugie.com.

Source: Go Augie