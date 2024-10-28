Augustana Rises in Latest AFCA Rankings, Sioux Falls Nears Top 25

The Augustana Vikings scored a historic win over the weekend as a program and continue their rise in the latest DII college football rankings.

The Vikings picked up a 34-16 road win at Mankato, and it was the 80th win at Augustana in the career of Coach Jerry Olszewski, the most in program history.

The Vikings with the win now move back into the Top 20 with a record of 6-2 on the season.

The rival Sioux Falls Cougars are also stacking wins, and at 7-2 are still just on the outside of the Top 25:

Dropped Out: Southern Arkansas (22), Delta St. (Miss.) (24)

Others Receiving Votes: Angelo St. (Tex.), 46; Emory & Henry (Va.), 45; Wingate (N.C.), 35; Virginia Union, 31; Sioux Falls (S.D.), 28; Southern Arkansas, 20; Ashland (Ohio), 7; Davenport (Mich.), 7; Assumption (Mass.), 3; Colorado Mesa, 3; Fort Hays St. (Kan.), 3; Delta St. (Miss.), 2; Miles (Ala.), 1; New Haven (Conn.), 1; Saginaw Valley St. (Mich.), 1.

Augustana plays host to Concordia St. Paul on Saturday, while USF has a bye. Next week, it's the Key to the City rivalry game between Augie and USF from Kirkeby-Over Stadium here in Sioux Falls!

Source: AFCA Polls

