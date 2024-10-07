Despite both programs scoring big wins over Minnesota-based NSIC squads over the weekend, neither USF nor Augustana was included in the DII Top 25 this week.

USF dominated early and hung on late to a stunning road win over then-number seven Minnesota State, while Augie defended their home turf and took down Duluth in a 28-24 victory.

Despite the big wins in conference play, neither program has entered the Top 25, yet.

Here's the latest poll that came out on Monday afternoon:

Dropped Out: Central Missouri (12)

Others Receiving Votes: Central Missouri, 45; Augustana (S.D.), 28; West Florida, 19; Texas A&M-Kingsville, 17; Virginia Union, 13; Southern Arkansas, 11; Henderson St. (Ark.), 9; Northwest Missouri St., 5; New Haven (Conn.), 4; Sioux Falls (S.D.), 4; Wayne St. (Neb.), 4; Assumption (Mass.), 3; Colorado Mesa, 2; Davenport (Mich.), 2; Michigan Tech, 2; Angelo St. (Tex.), 1; Fort Hays St. (Kan.), 1; Limestone (S.C.),

This coming weekend, Augie takes to the road to take on Minot State, while USF returns home to play host to Concordia St. Paul.

This coming weekend, Augie takes to the road to take on Minot State, while USF returns home to play host to Concordia St. Paul.

Sources: AFCA Polls, USF Cougars, and GoAugie.com