Augie FB Names Brandon Valley Alum Scholten QB1 vs. UMary

There are some big shoes to fill this season at some key positions for Augustana Viking football, including at Quarterback.

Casey Bauman graduated and moved on to earn a shot in the NFL over the summer, and the program has been looking for its next starter.

Appearing on Overtime with Bert Remien on Wednesday morning, longtime Augustana Head Coach Jerry Olszewski commented on the Quarterback competition, and who would get the start for Thursday night's opener against UMary:

There you have it. It will be the Senior Thomas Scholten getting the start on Thursday night in Bismarck.

Scholten played his high school football just to our East at Brandon Valley and was a three-year starter for the Lynx. He earned All-State honors as a Senior and joined the Augie program as a freshman back in 2020. Scholten was a State Champion in 11 AAA as a Junior.

Scholten made his collegiate debut in 2021 and has appeared in a total of 16 games over the last two seasons with the Vikings.

His backup, Sophomore Gunnar Hensley, is a sophomore and will also see action on Thursday night according to Coach Olszewski.

The Vikings open up the season ranked 14th nationally in the AFCA Coaches Poll and take on a 1-0 UMary Marauder team that picked up a 23-6 win in the opener over Jamestown.

Kickoff on Thursday Night is set for 6:00 from Bismarck, and you can listen to live coverage of the game on 100.1 KXRB.

Sources: GoAugie.com