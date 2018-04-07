Augustana University has a new Athletic Director after performing a nationwide search to replace Slade Larscheid who stepped down to spend more time with his family.

Josh Morton was introduced on Friday as the new Athletic Director at Augie.

Morton was born in Sioux Falls and has ties to the area after working as the Associate Athletic Director at the University of North Dakota from 2009-2012.

Most recently he worked at Michigan State where he worked with alumni to secure financial gifts to help the University and Athletic Department.