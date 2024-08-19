Augie’s Fylling to Take Year Away, School Tabs Interim Voice

Jeff Fylling has been the voice of Augustana Viking athletics for over 41 years. He got his first start on the air with the Vikings back on August 30th, 1974.

On Monday, news broke that the longtime play-by-play broadcaster would be taking a year off while battling a health issue.

After over 2,000 games with Augustana ranging from Football to Men's and Women's hoops, Fylling will be replaced for the season on an interim basis by area broadcaster JJ Hartigan.

Per GoAugie.com:

A Sioux Falls native, Hartigan has been all over the area, serving as a broadcaster for the Sioux Falls Canaries from 2014-17 and as lead analyst for the 2021 NSIC and Summit League baseball tournaments on Midco Sports Network. He has also helped with production on several ESPN and CBS Sports Network broadcasts in the area. For four years, Hartigan served as the radio broadcaster for South Dakota State women's basketball, three of which ended in the NCAA Tournament.

Hartigan will begin immediately and will have the call when the Augustana Viking football program takes on UMary to open the season on Thursday, September 5th.

Fylling's time as the lead play-by-play man has come to a pause, but his career thus far is one worth celebrating:

Fylling has called 430 football games and over 1,600 basketball games across 41 seasons with Augustana. He has been on the call for two NSIC championship football seasons, including the first outright conference championship since 1959, and seven NSIC titles across men's and women's basketball. "When you think of the great moments in Augustana football and basketball history, Jeff called them all and Viking fans heard about it from his eyes," said Vice President for Athletics Josh Morton. In his 41 seasons, Fylling has seen 34 NCAA tournament appearances between football, men's basketball and women's basketball and was on the call for the 2013 Women's Final Four team and the 2016 Men's National Championship basketball team.

In his own words, Fylling describes his time at Augustana as heard on Overtime with Bert Remien on ESPN Sioux Falls Monday morning:

The Augustana Vikings open up the football season in just a few short weeks

All the best to longtime broadcaster Jeff Fylling as he steps away from his role at Augustana!

