Augustana University Removes Buildings from Heritage Park

If you have driven past Augustana University on 33rd Street in Sioux Falls anytime during the last couple of weeks, then you probably noticed some action taking place at Heritage Park.

The university is removing the buildings that make up Heritage Park as part of its strategic plan called 'Viking Bold: The Journey to 2030'. The university plans to build a hockey arena on the site.

Chuck Wood Chuck Wood loading...

The four buildings that encompassed Heritage Park were:

The Beaver Creek Lutheran Church was completed in 1892 in LaValley Township east of Sioux Falls.

was completed in 1892 in LaValley Township east of Sioux Falls. The Berdahl-Rolvaag House was named for the Berdahl family who built it in 1883 and for author and 1901 Augie grad Ole Rolvaag.

was named for the Berdahl family who built it in 1883 and for author and 1901 Augie grad Ole Rolvaag. The Eggers School House was built in 1909 on an acre of land near Renner Corner.

was built in 1909 on an acre of land near Renner Corner. The Rolvaag Writing Cabin, in which the best-selling "Giants in the Earth," was written in 1923.

The process of moving these buildings took a huge step on Wednesday as the Beaver Creek Lutheran Church and the Eggers School House made the slow trek from the Augustana Campus to their new home Harrisburg.

Chuck Wood Chuck Wood loading...

According to Dakota News Now, the final resting place for church and Eggers Country School will be in Harrisburg and will become part of the Meadow Barn and Country Apple Orchard.

Chuck Wood Chuck Wood loading...

The Rolvaag Writing Cabin will be relocated to another location on campus, near the Fryxell Humanities Center. Plans for the Berdahl-Rolvaag House will be announced soon says Dakota News Now.

Get our free mobile app