Augustana University Women’s Golf 3-Peats NSIC Championship

Augustana Women’s Golf Team captured its third-straight NSIC Championship Sunday in Smithville, Missouri. All five individuals finished in the top-13 at the three-day event.

“We are so proud of this team! The winds were causing issues for everyone today. Our motivation for the week was to have a good mindset. In golf there is time to think between shots and sometimes that can turn into a bad thought! Having a positive attitude and talking nice to yourself helped us through the tournament! Now we will prepare for Regionals.” Head Coach Coralee Jorgensen.

The win is the 12th NSIC Championship for the Vikings.

Individually, here is how the Vikings played:

Molly Stevens placed in a tie for second place and was Augustana's highest finisher. Stevens recorded 74 (+2) strokes in round one, 77 (+5) strokes in round two and 78 (+6) strokes in round three to finish with 229 strokes.

Lauren Tims finished the tournament with 233 strokes, placing in a tie for fifth place.

Finishing 10th at the event was Shannon McCormick with 236 strokes.

Lanie Veenendall logged 238 strokes and placed in a tie for 11th place.

Rounding out the winning team was Masy Mock who finished 13th with 239 strokes.

The Vikings totaled 27 birdies and one eagle.

Veenendall led the field averaging 4.67 strokes on par 5s while Stevens led the field with 36 pars.

According to a release from the Vikings, Augustana earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Central Super Regional, which will be played on May 8-10 at Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort in Larchwood, Iowa; hosted by Augustana University.

The top nine (9) teams in the central region rankings, along with six individuals, not on those teams, will compete at regionals.

