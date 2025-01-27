Augustana Viking Hockey Ranked for First Time in Program History

Those that have been following along know that this season of Augustana Viking Hockey has been pretty special.

The National media has certainly taken notice as well, as the program made its debut in the rankings on Monday.

The Vikings come in at #19 in this week's polling.

The Augustana hockey team earned its first-ever national ranking after its 1-0-1 weekend against Bowling Green, announced in the polls Monday morning. Augustana (14-7-3, 6-3-1 CCHA) came in at No. 19 in the U.S. College Hockey Online (USCHO) poll, receiving 80 points this week. So far this season in year two of the program, the Vikings hold a winning percentage of .646. The USCHO.com Division I Men's Ice Hockey Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. The Vikings return to the ice this weekend, hosting Lake Superior State on Friday and Saturday. Tickets are still available at GoAugie.com/Tickets.

Source: GoAugie.com

