Augustana Falls 4 Spots Following Loss at South Dakota State

Falling four spots in the rankings following playing a competitive game up a class against a top ranked team doesn't seem fair.

Fair or not, it's reality this week for the Augustana Vikings, who fell from #14 to #18 in the latest AFCA Coaches Poll after losing to South Dakota State in Brookings 24-3 on Saturday.

By all accounts, Augie played a great game on Saturday, going toe-to-toe with SDSU for much of the game despite playing up a class against the premier team in the FCS.

Here are the latest rankings for the week from the AFCA:

Dropped Out: Minnesota-Duluth (19), Fort Hays St. (Kan.) (25)

Others Receiving Votes: Davenport (Mich.), 68; Central Oklahoma, 51; Indiana (Pa.), 32; Minnesota-Duluth, 29; Findlay (Ohio), 25; Texas-Permian Basin, 16; East Stroudsburg (Pa.), 15; Southern Arkansas, 14; Bemidji St. (Minn.), 13; Sioux Falls (S.D.), 13; Nebraska-Kearney, 7; Johnson C. Smith (N.C.), 4; Frostburg St. (Md.), 2; Minot St. (N.D.), 2; New Haven (Conn.), 2; Angelo St. (Tex.), 1; Colorado Mesa, 1; Fort Hays St. (Kan.), 1; Wayne St. (Neb.), 1.

The Augustana Vikings return home on Saturday to take on the Northern State Wolves, a 1:00 kickoff time.

For the undefeated USF Cougars, they also are at home on Saturday, and play host to Bemidji State, also a 1:00 kick time.

