Augustana Vikings Vault into Latest AFCA DII Football Rankings
We are tremendously spoiled this season thus far with very successful high level college football in our area, and the Augustana Vikings are a big part of that group.
The Vikings blanked visiting Winona State this past Saturday, and have been rewarded with a spot in the rankings this week from the AFCA.
Following the aforementioned 31-0 victory, the Vikings now boast a 5-2 record on the season.
Here are this week's rankings from the AFCA:
Dropped Out: Frostburg St. (Md.) (22), Henderson St. (Ark.) (25)
Others Receiving Votes: Angelo St. (Tex.), 22; Findlay (Ohio), 22; California (Pa.), 21; Virginia Union, 20; Wayne St. (Neb.), 16; Wingate (N.C.), 10; Sioux Falls (S.D.), 8; Colorado Mesa, 7; Indiana (Pa.), 7; New Haven (Conn.), 7; Davenport (Mich.), 6; Frostburg St. (Md.), 6; Saginaw Valley St. (Mich.), 4; Fort Hays St. (Kan.), 3; Ashland (Ohio), 2; Emory & Henry (Va.), 1; Western Oregon, 1.
Augustana hits the road this weekend to face off with the only other ranked NSIC program, Mankato. Kickoff for that game on Saturday is set for 1:00.
The USF Cougars are 6-2, and are currently receiving votes ahead of their road matchup against Wayne State, a 12:00 Noon kickoff. The Wildcats are also receiving votes in the latest poll.
Source: AFCA Polls
