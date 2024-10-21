Augustana Vikings Vault into Latest AFCA DII Football Rankings

We are tremendously spoiled this season thus far with very successful high level college football in our area, and the Augustana Vikings are a big part of that group.

The Vikings blanked visiting Winona State this past Saturday, and have been rewarded with a spot in the rankings this week from the AFCA.

Following the aforementioned 31-0 victory, the Vikings now boast a 5-2 record on the season.

Get our free mobile app

Here are this week's rankings from the AFCA:

Dropped Out: Frostburg St. (Md.) (22), Henderson St. (Ark.) (25)

Others Receiving Votes: Angelo St. (Tex.), 22; Findlay (Ohio), 22; California (Pa.), 21; Virginia Union, 20; Wayne St. (Neb.), 16; Wingate (N.C.), 10; Sioux Falls (S.D.), 8; Colorado Mesa, 7; Indiana (Pa.), 7; New Haven (Conn.), 7; Davenport (Mich.), 6; Frostburg St. (Md.), 6; Saginaw Valley St. (Mich.), 4; Fort Hays St. (Kan.), 3; Ashland (Ohio), 2; Emory & Henry (Va.), 1; Western Oregon, 1.

Augustana hits the road this weekend to face off with the only other ranked NSIC program, Mankato. Kickoff for that game on Saturday is set for 1:00.

The USF Cougars are 6-2, and are currently receiving votes ahead of their road matchup against Wayne State, a 12:00 Noon kickoff. The Wildcats are also receiving votes in the latest poll.

Source: AFCA Polls

7 Famous Athletes from South Dakota South Dakota may have a small population, but our state's contributions to sports have been pretty big.

People born in the 605 have gone on to be in the NFL, Major League Baseball, the NBA, WWE, WNBA, and in the Olympics.

Meet seven of the most famous:

Minnesota Vikings In The Super Bowl? Yep, I Can Remember All Four It's that time of year, the time when everyone is talking about the NFL's upcoming Super Bowl

It may be hard to believe, but there was a time when the Minnesota Vikings went to the Super Bowl.

And then they went again. And then again. And then again. Hey, we were one of the greatest teams of all time!

Unfortunately, it was the same time the Vikings lost the Super Bowl. And then again. And then again. And then again. Well, at least we must have been one of the second-best teams of all time!

For a whole lot of Vikings fans...you know, the ones who walk around with younger bones...the Vikings have never been to the Super Bowl.

Then there's the ol' dog that is me. I remember the first time... and the second... and the third... and the fourth.

Gallery Credit: Randy McDaniel