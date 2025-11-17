Just a few short weeks ago, the Augustana Vikings were 9-0 and the 4th ranked DII football program in the country.

After a pair of tough losses to worthy NSIC opponents, the Vikings fell to 9-2, and became a fringe playoff team.

They found themselves on the outside of the playoff field when the brackets were announced on Sunday night, cementing their strong season at 9-2.

The NSIC as a conference sent two teams to the playoff field, Mankato and Duluth.

Here's a look at their respective portion of the DII playoff bracket:

Here's the DII postseason schedule ahead:

First round: Saturday, Nov. 22

Second round: Saturday, Nov. 29

Quarterfinals: Saturday, Dec. 6

Semifinals: Saturday, Dec. 13 | ESPN+

National championship: 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 20 | ESPNU

For a look at the full bracket, as well as other postseason details and history, visit the NCAA.com link here.

The Augustana Vikings conclude the 2025 season with a final mark of 9-2, 8-2 in conference play.

Augie Quarterbacks combined this year to throw 29 touchdown passes against just 6 interceptions, and Breylon Blount led the rushing attack with 703 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns. Isaiah Huber was the team's leading receiver with 738 yards and 5 scores.

Defensively, Brock Salm (53), Brody Shuss (52), and Kael Ryan (50) led the team in tackles, while Gradee Sherman led the team in sacks (4.0) and Logan Leonard paced the squad with 2 interceptions.

For the latest on the Augustana Vikings football team, visit the official link below.

