Augustana Vikings Host Minnesota State In Division II Playoffs

Get our free mobile app

The Augustana Vikings will host a home playoff game for just the third time in program history. The NCAA announced Sunday that the NSIC Champion Vikings will host Minnesota State on Saturday inside Kirkeby-Over stadium.

Tickets to Saturday’s contest will go on sale Monday at 10:00 AM at GoAugie.com/Tickets. Prices are $15 for reserved seats, $10 for general admission, $5 for youth, and $3 for college students.

Augustana, the outright NSIC Champion, enters the playoff field as the No. 4 seed with a 10-1 record.

Minnesota State is 9-2 in 2023. The NCAA does not officially rank seeds 5-7 in the final regional ranking.