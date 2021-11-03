Two games remain in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference schedule and, the University of Sioux Falls Cougars and Augustana University Vikings are both on the road this Saturday.

Look for an exciting game this weekend as the No. 19 Augustana football team heads north to Duluth, Minnesota, in hopes of clinching a share of the NSIC Championship.

The Vikings (8-1), led by Kyle Saddler, threw for 271 yards and four touchdowns as Augustana defeated Winona State this past weekend. It was his fourth straight game with four or more touchdown passes as he completed 23-of-35 passes on the day. He ranks third in the country with 32 touchdown passes and has led Augustana to an 8-1 record and sole possession of first place in the NSIC.

This Saturday against Minnesota Duluth, you can catch all the action with Jeff Fylling on KXRB 101.1 FM at 1:00 PM.

The University of Sioux Falls (6-3), is set to play in Wayne, Nebraska, against Wayne State at 1:00 PM.

Redshirt sophomore Landon Freeman led the Cougars to a 45-35 win over Minnesota State last weekend. His 317 all-purpose yards and 5 TDs earned the Tri-Valley alum NSIC Offensive Player of the Week honors.