Augustana Vikings, University of Sioux Falls Football this Weekend
College football this weekend in week-9 of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) will feature the Augustana Vikings playing Winona State in the 49th annual Shrine Football game.
The #19 Vikings (7-1) hold the nation’s second-longest home winning streak.
Last week, Kyle Saddler threw for five touchdowns and over 400 yards in the win over Minnesota State while Logan Uttecht broke out for a three-touchdown game.
Augie is also the No. 1 team in the NCAA Super Region Four rankings.
The Warriors sit in fourth place in the NSIC South standings.
University of Sioux Falls (5-3) will travel to Mankato, Minnesota Saturday and play Minnesota State (5-3) at 1:00 PM.
The Cougars got career-bests last week from Cody Jantzen on the defensive side with ten tackles and, Carter Slykhuis ran for over 100 yards in the loss against Winona State.
