College football this weekend in week-9 of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) will feature the Augustana Vikings playing Winona State in the 49th annual Shrine Football game.

The #19 Vikings (7-1) hold the nation’s second-longest home winning streak.

Get our free mobile app

Last week, Kyle Saddler threw for five touchdowns and over 400 yards in the win over Minnesota State while Logan Uttecht broke out for a three-touchdown game.

Augie is also the No. 1 team in the NCAA Super Region Four rankings.

The Warriors sit in fourth place in the NSIC South standings.

University of Sioux Falls (5-3) will travel to Mankato, Minnesota Saturday and play Minnesota State (5-3) at 1:00 PM.

The Cougars got career-bests last week from Cody Jantzen on the defensive side with ten tackles and, Carter Slykhuis ran for over 100 yards in the loss against Winona State.

MORE FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS: