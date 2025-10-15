The Augustana Vikings are a perfect 7-0 on the season entering this weekend's bye, and have moved up once again in the latest poll.

The Vikings are now the 6th ranked DII program in the country according to the AFCA poll.

Augie enters fresh off of a dominant 50-10 win over Concordia-St. Paul, and will take on Southwest Minnesota State in Marshall next weekend.

Here's a look at the latest top 25:

Dropped Out: California (Pa.) (16), Frostburg St. (21)

Others Receiving Votes: Emory & Henry, 36; California (Pa.), 27; Southern Arkansas, 26; Henderson St., 25; Frostburg St., 21; Indiana (Pa.), 15; Nebraska-Kearney, 13; Charleston, 9; Chadron St., 7; Albany St., 2; Assumption, 1; Michigan Tech, 1.

