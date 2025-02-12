Listen to Augie Hockey HC Raboin Ahead of Postseason Push

It's been a phenomenal season of growth and resilience thus far for the Augustana Viking Hockey team, and it isn't over yet.

There are just four regular season games remaining (all at home), and the Vikings are positioned well to make some noise in the postseason.

The team has a current record of 16-9-3 and recently suffered a pair of losses against fellow ranked CCHA foe Mankato, their first losses since early December.

Coach Garrett Raboin joined Bert Remien on Overtime with Bert Remien on Wednesday to discuss the recent stretch, as well as what's ahead for the team.

Here's Coach Raboin on the pair of losses last weekend and lessons learned:

While neither game went the Vikings' way this time around, Coach Raboin was asked whether he envisions a strong rivalry developing between the two programs:

The Vikings have a lot of on-ice strengths this season, but the Coach said his team's speed has been a big reason for success:

The Vikings have a ton of standouts on the roster, including Goaltender Josh Kotai, who has been recognized often for his efforts this season by the CCHA. Coach Raboin commented about the defensemen surrounding the goalkeeper as well:

The Vikings gear up for a pair of home games this weekend against Michigan Tech, before facing off with Alaska Fairbanks next weekend to conclude the regular season.

Here's what Coach Raboin had to say about his team's postseason path and chances:

It will surely be an exciting fight to the finish line for the Vikings this season, who in their second year of existence have entertained fans near and far with top-tier college hockey right here in the Sioux Empire.

Follow along with the program and buy your tickets to the remaining home games at GoAugie.com!

Overtime with Bert Remien airs weekdays from 11am - 1pm on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO. Podcast links are always available on the free ESPN Sioux Falls app or online at ESPNSiouxFalls.com.

